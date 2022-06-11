Brahmastra: Nagarjuna looks intense as Anish with his Nandi Astra; Ayan Mukerji unveils FIRST look

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday, revealed the first look of South superstar Nagarjuna, in his upcoming directorial Brahmastra. The film is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is a three-part fantasy epic. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The trailer of the movie will be launched later this month on the 15th of June. The poster shows the actor in the role of Anish, an artist who holds the power of the Nandi Astra or the power.

Sharing the teaser, the director penned a long caption introducing Nagarjuna's character and said, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

Check out Nagarjuna's first look:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of Big B as Guru. The film has been a project in the making since 2014. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. This film is Ayan Mukerji’s third directorial and the first project of Ranbir and Alia together. Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

