Brahmastra: Nagarjuna praises Ranbir Kapoor, calls Alia Bhatt 'firecracker'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The much-anticipated teaser of the film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji unveiled on May 31 at a grand event in Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The event was attended by RRR director SS Rajamouli, who will be presenting Brahmastra in the South, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. After the release of the teaser, the makers also revealed that the trailer will be released on June 15. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

However, Nagarjuna could not attend the event but his video message was played in which he appreciated Ranbir and Alia. "I am also eagerly waiting for the Brahmastra trailer to release because three years of hard work has gone into the film. This film is also special for me. I grew up watching legendary Nageshwara Rao garu and NTR garu’s films. I have seen their mythological films. In those films, they would use many astras (weapons) but Brahmastra is the most powerful. There is another reason to why I like the film – Amitabh Bachchan sir. I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him."

He further added, "Ranbir is one of the most talented actors and he is the most humble person I have met. When it comes to his films, be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid or Sanju, it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters. I enjoyed every minute which I spent with him. Alia Bhatt is a small firecracker. The script she chooses, she lives it completely,”

For unversed, the film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji made changes after getting suggestions from SS Rajamouli's dad