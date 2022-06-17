Brahmastra: Neetu Kapoor finds trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer intriguing, says 'it's our film'

Ever since the trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus 'Brahmastra' Part 1 has been released, the buzz around it is palpable. The trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has taken the movie world by storm and opened with a good response from both- viewers and the critics. The trailer has been appreciated for its VFX, special effects, and then its out-of-the-world concept ‘Astraverse’. Now, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has revealed her first reaction after watching the trailer of her son and daughter-in-law’s film.

Sharing her thoughts on the Brahmastra trailer, Neetu Kapoor told India Today, “I loved it! It is very intriguing. You want to see the world that Ayan Mukerji has created. You want to see it because it is very intriguing. Humari apni mythology hain toh it is deeply rooted. It is not inspired by foreign movies. It is humari movie. And it is not like a total superhero movie. It's like he (Shiva) has powers, kuch agni ka power uske haath mein aa jata hain. I am looking forward to watching it. I haven't seen it yet."

Talking about the trailer, it opens with Big B’s heavy baritone voice, taking it to a much higher pedestal of expectations. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

For the unversed, Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor returns to the movies with ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. It is all set to release in cinemas on June 24, 2022.

