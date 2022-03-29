Brahmastra: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mouni Roy celebrate Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film wrap.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans were extremely elated on Tuesday morning as Ayan Mukerji finally called a wrap on Brahmastra. The film has been in the making for almost five years now and was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. While Ayan's passion project gears up for a September release, everyone for now is busy celebrating the film's wrap.

As soon as Ayan and Alia announced it on social media, the post was shared by Ranbir Kapoor's mum Neetu Kapoor as well as Alia's mum Soni Razdan. Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, "We started shooting in 2018. And now … finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end!! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time..ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!! See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022."

Reacting to Alia's post, the actress' mum Soni commented with a string of clapping emojis. Neetu also shared Ayan's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "And finally it's a wrap." Mouni Roy, who stars in Brahmastra, reposted her director's post and announced the development to her fans and followers.

Many others like Shweta Bachchan, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Saqib Saleem and Abhimanyu Dassani commented on Ayan's post as they wished him for wrapping up his passion project.

Take a look:

Officially announcing the film's wrap, Ayan wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!"

