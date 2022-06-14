Brahmastra New Poster: Mouni Roy as Junoon leaves you intrigued; Ayan Mukerji says 'she really killed it'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans can't control their excitement as the Brahmastra trailer is set to drop tomorrow. Ahead of it, Ayan Mukerji has shared a new poster introducing Mouni Roy as Junoon. Introducing her as Meet the leader of the Dark Forces, our Mysterious Queen of Darkness, the poster showcases a 'pure devilish' avatar of Mouni. As per reports, Mouni will be seen as the antagonist in the film who takes on Ranbir with her powers.

Sharing the poster featuring Mouni as Junoon, Ayan expressed how the actress has killed in the film. He wrote, "A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie! My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmastra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!."

Have a look at Mouni Roy as Junoon in Brahmastra HERE:

Mouni's look in the first teaser of the film also left fans curious. She was seen with red eyes and a similar aura that depicted pure evil. Seeing her look, fans certainly were left excited to see her face off against Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film.

Previously, Ayan had shared the character posters of Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in which he introduced their characters. Both Big B and Nagarajuna's characters in Brahmastra have powers or as Ayan has been calling them 'astras'. In the teaser, fans got a glimpse of how Big B, Ranbir and Nagarjuna fight against evil with their astras. Ranbir is seen emitting fire from his palms as Shiva. Alia will be seen as Isha, who plays Shiva's love interest. The film's trailer is all set to be unveiled on June 15. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra will release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.

