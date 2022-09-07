Brahmastra New Promo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and their astras are a force to reckon with

As we are just 2 days away from the release of Brahmastra, makers are making sure to get all the fans excited for it. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna starrer to hit the big screens. Every day the makers make sure to release a new clip from the movie. Today Karan Johar shared a clip from Brahmastra starring all the stars.

In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan's character makes Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva aware of his hidden astra the agni astra. The scene which according to reports starring Shah Rukh Khan can also be seen. Some visually appealing scenes of Ranbir fighting the evils will get you on the edge of your seats. The new promo also stars Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Sharing this clip, Karan Johar wrote, “An unstoppable force of ancient Indian astras coming to the big screens near you in just two days! Book your tickets for #Brahmastra now!!”