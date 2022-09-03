Brahmastra: New PROMO shows Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in intense faceoff with Mouni Roy ahead of release; WATCH

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji and his magnum opus Brahmastra which is all set to release in a couple of days. The team along with Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were present in Hyderabad for a pre-release event and it grabbed all the limelight. The countdown has already begun and every day Ayan is releasing new clips from the movie to get the excitement levels of the fans higher. Today he shared yet another trailer of the film and it is bigger and better than the first one with some eye-catching scenes.

The trailer begins with the evil forces coming together to get the Brahmastra. We can hear Mouni Roy seeking blessings from Brahmadev to get the Brahmastra. Then comes Amitabh Bachchan who acts like a perfect guru to Ranbir Kapoor and makes him aware of the consequence if the evil power gets the Brahmastra. The new promo has some amazing scenes which we bet will get you excited to watch the film in the theatre. The new promo also has some intense action scenes.

Click HERE to watch the promo:

As Brahmastra is nearing the release date, the makers are making sure to keep the momentum high. Recently, Karan Johar dropped a new video on his Instagram handle featuring Vanar Astra. In the short clip, we can see Vanar Astra in a fight scene. Sharing the post, Karan captioned it, "The extraordinary power of Vanarastra will unfold in just 8 days!". Soon after he shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan's fans flooded the comment section. A fan commented, "Sharukh Khan...killing it," while another wrote, "This is SRK, followed by fire emoticons. For those who don't know, a few weeks ago, a clip went viral on the Internet. The clip showed a frontal shot of SRK, kneeling with his arms opened wide, spliced with footage of the Vanar Astra - a glowing ape-like silhouette - from the film.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.

