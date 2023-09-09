Brahmastra Part 2: Ayan Mukerji unveils stunning 'early concept art' for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt sequel

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva released in theatres on 9th September 2022, and the film has clocked one year today. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to celebrate one year of the film, and wrote that he will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmastra journey soon. He also confirmed the second and third installments of the trilogy and called them 'development in progress'. Now, Ayan has finally revealed the stunning artwork for the sequels of Brahmastra, and the breathtaking visuals have left fans in awe.

Ayan Mukerji unveils 'early concept art' for Brahmastra: Part Two-Dev

Ayan Mukerji took to his Instagram account to share a video clip, which is a compilation of the early concept artwork for Brahmastra parts 2 and 3. The artwork is simply magnificent, and it has further raised fans' excitement for the sequel. Sharing the visuals, Ayan wrote, "RAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration." Check it out below!

Needless to say, fans went gaga over it, and they expressed their excitement for Brahmastra 2 while commenting on Ayan's post. One comment read, "Eagerly waiting for Part 2 & 3," while another fan commented, "This look promising." A third fan wrote, "ITS GONNA BE INSANEEE," while another one commented, "Finally work in progress begins."

Earlier today, Ayan Mukerji shared an Instagram post in which he wrote, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also celebrated 1 year of Brahmastra. "Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience….one journey….one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmāstra,” wrote KJo.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy also featured in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. The film had special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

