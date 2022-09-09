Brahmastra: Pooja Bhatt reviews Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film; Marvels at visual effects, calls it ‘Magical’
Pooja Bhatt has shared her review of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, and the actress was left awestruck by the stunning visual effects.
One of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films of the year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released worldwide today. It is said to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies, and if reports are to be believed, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore. Going by the initial reviews by the audience on Twitter, the fantasy adventure epic has left fans amazed with its stunning visual effects. Now, Pooja Bhatt has shared her views on the film, and has called it an exhilarating experience.
Pooja Bhatt, who is quite active on Twitter, took to the social media platform to share her review of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. She wrote that it was a magical experience, and that she hasn’t seen this level of visual effects in any other Indian film to date. Pooja was impressed with the movie, and congratulated the entire team for their efforts. Her tweet read, “#Brahmastra is an absolutely exhilarating experience! Magical, moving & dazzling to the eye & the spirit! Haven’t seen effects of this scale & calibre in an Indian film to date. Raised the bar in every which way. Kudos and salutations to the ENTIRE team!”
Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, who had attended the special screening of Brahmastra last night, also shared her review of the film. She lauded Ayan Mukerji for creating this experience and further wrote, “History has been created. A world of its own.”
Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is the first installment of a trilogy, in which Ranbir plays the role of Shiva, while Alia Bhatt plays the character Isha, Ranbir’s love interest. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and features a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
