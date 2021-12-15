Brahmastra Poster Twitter Reactions: Fans can’t wait to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film in theatres

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Dec 15, 2021 08:23 PM IST  |  32K
   
News,Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhatt,Brahmastra
Brahmastra Poster Twitter Reactions: Fans can’t wait to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film in theatres
Advertisement

Finally, after a long wait, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra motion poster was released today. The actors, who are dating in real life also, will be sharing screen space for the first time. Fans were super elated to see them together. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. Well, the makers announced the release date of the film today. The drama is slated for release next year on September 9, 2022. 

The motion poster opens with Ranbir’s voice saying that some power in the universe is out of human beings' understanding. Then Alia’s voice is heard who asks him why is he only able to see such things and later asks, "Who are you, Shiva?" After this, Ranbir is introduced with the Trishul of Lord Shiva, covered in flames. The actor is standing and in the background, Lord Shiva's statue can be seen. As soon as the poster launched, fans immediately shared it on social media.

One of the fans wrote, “Yes, it's here. #Brahmastra Motion poster is released and it makes you speechless. Ranbir Kapoor's next is taking u to a different world where you can see the Glimpse of LordShiva  Xcited for the movie.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

 

 Release the motion picture video in 4K!!!! @BrahmastraFilm @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/WHKNmWwvs7

— ＲＫ (@ayaansangarr) December 15, 2021 >
 

Apart from them, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The logo was launched in Prayagraj in 2019.

Also Read: Brahmastra Motion Poster Launch Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor is fiery as Shiva in first look; Alia Bhatt stuns

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!