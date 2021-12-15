Brahmastra Poster Twitter Reactions: Fans can’t wait to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film in theatres
The motion poster opens with Ranbir’s voice saying that some power in the universe is out of human beings' understanding. Then Alia’s voice is heard who asks him why is he only able to see such things and later asks, "Who are you, Shiva?" After this, Ranbir is introduced with the Trishul of Lord Shiva, covered in flames. The actor is standing and in the background, Lord Shiva's statue can be seen. As soon as the poster launched, fans immediately shared it on social media.
One of the fans wrote, “Yes, it's here. #Brahmastra Motion poster is released and it makes you speechless. Ranbir Kapoor's next is taking u to a different world where you can see the Glimpse of LordShiva Xcited for the movie.”
Take a look at the tweets here:
Oh my god— (@AyyappaAlia) December 15, 2021
How can we wait till 09.09.22
After seeing these kind of poster@aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor @DharmaMovies
2022 going to feast to the #AliaBhatt fans
#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/S4gr3bSH7n
Brace Yourself For the King to arrive#Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/HdeG5k9W6f— Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 15, 2021
Release the motion picture video in 4K!!!! @BrahmastraFilm @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/WHKNmWwvs7— ＲＫ (@ayaansangarr) December 15, 2021 >
A taste of the Vision, Music, and Spectacle of Brahmāstra: Part One.— December 15, 2021
A story deep-rooted in Indian Culture... A chance to explore the Ancient and the Modern...#Brahmastra #RanbirKapoorpic.twitter.com/Dep4sqVLki
SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES— Jazmin (@star_gazer_jaz) December 15, 2021
#Brahmastra #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #AyanMukerji pic.twitter.com/aP4azgembz
#Brahmastra motion poster looks amazing and very promising!— Sridhar Dutta (@TheHeartAspires) December 15, 2021
Although it's a very risky project; But any neutral movie lover will want this to succeed and create a history in bollywood by taking the industry to a new level pic.twitter.com/awpScGASnc
Freaking huge#Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor— Ravi Tarak (@RaviTeja7RT) December 15, 2021
Was watching the live launch of brahmastra motion poster and realise how much I have missed #RanbirKapoor onscreen man his interaction with fans and media #Brahmastra— parthupie (@HameshaParth) December 15, 2021
His power lights from within.— Vikram Aditya (@thalapathy_tech) December 15, 2021
Here comes our Shiva!
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022#Brahmastra @brahmastrafilm
pic.twitter.com/QREBNrENPT
Apart from them, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The logo was launched in Prayagraj in 2019.
