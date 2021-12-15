Brahmastra Poster Twitter Reactions: Fans can’t wait to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film in theatres

Finally, after a long wait, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra motion poster was released today. The actors, who are dating in real life also, will be sharing screen space for the first time. Fans were super elated to see them together. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the pivotal role. Well, the makers announced the release date of the film today. The drama is slated for release next year on September 9, 2022.

The motion poster opens with Ranbir’s voice saying that some power in the universe is out of human beings' understanding. Then Alia’s voice is heard who asks him why is he only able to see such things and later asks, "Who are you, Shiva?" After this, Ranbir is introduced with the Trishul of Lord Shiva, covered in flames. The actor is standing and in the background, Lord Shiva's statue can be seen. As soon as the poster launched, fans immediately shared it on social media.

One of the fans wrote, “Yes, it's here. #Brahmastra Motion poster is released and it makes you speechless. Ranbir Kapoor's next is taking u to a different world where you can see the Glimpse of LordShiva Xcited for the movie.”