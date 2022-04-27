Brahmastra: Pritam thanks fans for loving Ranbir & Alia's Kesariya song teaser; Fans ask 'Trailer kab aayega'

The newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will hit the cinemas on 9 September 2022. Recently, hours before the couple's wedding celebration began, the director treated fans with a teaser of the first song Kesariya from the film. The song has already won over hearts and fans have also been going crazy over Alia and Ranbir's chemistry. Now, the music composer of Brahmastra Pritam Chakraborty shared an official statement on his social media and thanked the fans for showering love on Kesariya.

Pritam said, "We are excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it!" He also shared an update on the trailer of Brahmastra and added, "However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya, the full song, will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! I am excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months," said Pritam.

Check out Pritam's post:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra will see Alia and Ranbir share screen space for the first time after their wedding, produced by Karan Johar. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor proudly introduces Alia Bhatt to his family after varmala ceremony: Say hi to my wife