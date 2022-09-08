Brahmastra Promo: Karan Johar promises an experience like no other; Shares a glimpse of Ancient Indian Astras
The countdown for the release of Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has begun, and Karan Johar has shared his excitement about the same.
Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The trailer and teasers of the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles have left everyone super excited for the film to release. With just one day to go, producer Karan Johar has expressed his excitement for the movie, and has promised that it’s going to be bigger and grander than ever before!
Karan Johar shared a promo of Brahmastra that introduces viewers to the ‘Ancient Indian Astras’ which include Nandi Astra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Vanarastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra. The promo gives a short glimpse of each of the astras, and fans are left amazed by the stunning visuals. Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “Bigger than ever, grander than ever - and an experience like no other. #Brahmastra in cinemas tomorrow, book your tickets now!!!” Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji also shared this promo and captioned it, “JUST ONE DAY TO GO… So So Excited for Everyone to Experience Brahmāstra. Almost there …#brahmastra.”
Earlier, through a social media post, Ayan Mukerji had addressed fans’ concern about sharing too many promos of Brahmastra. He wrote that fans need not worry as the movie will be a whole another experience altogether. “I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie. But for those who are watching our units and feel that way, don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen,” he wrote.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2022.
