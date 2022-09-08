Brahmastra Promo: Karan Johar promises an experience like no other; Shares a glimpse of Ancient Indian Astras

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood movies, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The trailer and teasers of the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles have left everyone super excited for the film to release. With just one day to go, producer Karan Johar has expressed his excitement for the movie, and has promised that it’s going to be bigger and grander than ever before!

Karan Johar shared a promo of Brahmastra that introduces viewers to the ‘Ancient Indian Astras’ which include Nandi Astra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Vanarastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra. The promo gives a short glimpse of each of the astras, and fans are left amazed by the stunning visuals. Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “Bigger than ever, grander than ever - and an experience like no other. #Brahmastra in cinemas tomorrow, book your tickets now!!!” Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji also shared this promo and captioned it, “JUST ONE DAY TO GO… So So Excited for Everyone to Experience Brahmāstra. Almost there …#brahmastra.”