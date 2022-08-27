Brahmastra Promotions: Alia Bhatt is 'proud' to visit IIT Bombay, even if it is for an hour; Stunning PICS

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her much-awaited film Brahmastra along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Amid the hectic days, the actress ensures to keep her fans and followers engaged and entertained on social media. Every now and then, Alia drops some stunning pictures and videos on Instagram, thus mesmerizing netizens, who keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the beautiful mommy-to-be shared a couple of new photos on the ‘gram. Moreover, she added a hilariously witty caption too! Check it out.

Alia Bhatt at IIT Bombay for Brahmastra promotions

A few hours back, Alia took to her Instagram space and posted a couple of new pictures. The Darlings actress could be seen slaying in comfortable casuals as she donned a yellow shirt with a pair of patchwork denim pants. Her hair was left open and she sported minimal and dewy makeup. Alia wore a pair of hoop earrings to complete the look. Along with the photos, Alia wrote a hilarious and witty caption. It read, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour) (slew of emojis) 9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA (fire emojis).”

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front:

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. The Jasmeet K Reen directorial was backed by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. She now has the much-awaited and talked about mythological fantasy sci fi film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. She will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. It is slated to release on the 9th of September. Apart from this, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

