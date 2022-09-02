Brahmastra Promotions: Pregnant Alia Bhatt slays maternity fashion in a hot pink outfit; Fans go ‘hot mamacita

There’s no stopping for Alia Bhatt! The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has been busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra and is serving some major ‘lewks’. With only a few days to go for the film to release, the promotions have been on in full swing, and Alia’s latest look has left us spellbound! The actress got all decked up for the pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s latest Instagram post shows Alia slaying it in a hot pink outfit, and we gotta say, we’re impressed!

Anaita Shroff Adajania took to her Instagram account to post new pictures of mom-to-be Alia Bhatt in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump in a printed pink and gold dress. She layered the outfit with a matching jacket, which further elevated her look. Alia kept her make-up minimal, simply styling her hair in waves, and accessorizing with golden hoop earrings. Alia looked absolutely stunning, and fans were quick to shower praises on the actress. While one social media user wrote, “HOT MAMACITAAA,” another one wrote, “Alia has evolved into a brilliant actor par excellence. She looks lovely here.... Styled by the Empress herself... Anaita!!”

Take a look at the stunning pictures below!

Last night, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for the pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad. The two kept their attires casual, and while Alia was seen in a printed black dress, Ranbir opted for a blue tee with jeans.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and others. This film marks Alia and Ranbir’s first on-screen movie together. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a guest appearance, and he will reportedly be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film. It is scheduled to release on 9th September 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

