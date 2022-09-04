Brahmastra: Ranbir, Alia, Mouni's new promo reveals how makers pulled off intense action and CG-heavy scenes

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers are currently doing a countdown for Brahmastra and now ahead of the film's release, Alia Bhatt has unveiled yet another promo video that shows a glimpse of the cast doing intense action scenes.

The Student Of The Year actress captioned the video: "5 DAYS TO GO! Book your tickets now. Brahmāstra releasing 09.09.2022." The video shows Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, Mouni and Amitabh preparing for their scenes. Currently, the team of Brahmastra is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Ayan wrote on Instagram: "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY…5 DAYS TO GO…Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience ! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology!(and hanging out with blue screens!)"

Check it out:

Currently, the team of Brahmastra is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, the lead cast, along with producer Karan Johar, held a press conference in Hyderabad, with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR joining the team. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.

The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

