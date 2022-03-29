Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple post film's wrap

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s massive fan following has all the reasons to be happy today. After all, the team of Brahmastra has finally announced its wrap. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the couple’s chemistry on the big screen. Indeed, it is a special moment for the Brahmastra team as the film has been in the making for around 5 years now. And now, we have learned that Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple soon after wrapping their film.

In the pics, Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan were seen seeking blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the film. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was dressed in a rust coloured shirt that was paired with denim. On the other hand, Alia wore a mustard and white coloured sleeveless outfit and paired it with a light blue dupatta. The trio, who had garlands around their necks, was also seen offering jal (water) on the Shivling during their prayers. Looks like Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Brahmastra turns out to be a hit.

Take a look at the pics:

Earlier, Ayan had unveiled Alia Bhatt’s first look from the fantasy drama on her 29th birthday this year. It was a 31-second teaser that gave a glimpse of Alia’s different moods as Isha who appears to be chirpy, fearless, glamorous, and determined. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

