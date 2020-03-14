Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Big B’s film shooting pushed to April amid Coronavirus pandemic?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will release on December 4, 2020.

Ever since the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra kick started in Bulgaria, the buzz around the film is at an all time high because this is the first time that and are coming together on screen for a film. That said, while the shooting of the film has been taking place in Manali, Varanasi, Mumbai and others cities, sadly, there have been multiple changes in the films’ release date, and a few days back, the makers had announced that finally, the film will be releasing on December 4, 2020.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page and shared a video wherein Ranbir Kapoor was seen asking Ayan to finally announce the release as people are waiting from the past two years. In the video, while Big B is busy on his phone and Alia is shooting the video, the legendary actor finally tweets the release date and Alia jumps with joy. However, looks like, there is another roadblock in the film as amid the Coronavirus outbreak, wherein the government has announced a shutdown of theatres, gyms and mall across cities, and where actors are papped wearing the mask at airports and on film sets, the latest report doing the rounds is that Ayan Mukerji’s films shooting has been postponed to April. Yes, while the makers were left with the last leg of the film, the director has decided to put everyone’s safety first and as a result, Ayan has pushed the shooting to April.

As per a report in Mirror, both Ayan and Ranbir have decided to make the safety and well being of the team their priority. “They do not want to put them at any kind of risk. So for now, the shoot has been shifted to April,” as quoted. Well, while Ranbir, Alia and Big B were to shoot the last leg of the film in Mumbai in march, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting has been postponed. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sooryavanshi, 83 and other films release date has been pushed. Talking about Brahmastra, this is the first part of the trilogy and also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Check out the post wherein Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Big B announce the release date of Brahmastra:

