Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt hold hands in this UNSEEN photo from their dating days

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the sweetest couples in the entertainment industry. After dating for 5-long years, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by family members and a few close friends. Now, the couple is expecting their first child together. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

For those unaware, Ranbir and Alia got closer while working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Now, an unseen photo from their dating days is going viral on the Internet as Ranbir and Alia walked hand-in-hand. They looked super adorable together and exuded the perfect couple goals vibes. An abroad-based filmmaker shared some memories while shooting for Brahmastra and also shared the photo of Alia and Ranbir.

Check post here

Talking about Brahmastra, this film would mark Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration together. The flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first romantic song from the film, Kesariya which instantly became a massive hit among the audience. Now, Ayan Mukerji unveiled the teaser of the film's second song titled Deva Deva. He also shared that the track will be released on August 8th.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser: Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva plays with fire, track to be out on August 8; WATCH