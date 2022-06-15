Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s chemistry to the VFX; 5 things that stood out in the trailer

Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie comes with a great ensemble of cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is a sci-fi fantasy drama which comes with a unique plot. As the fans are eagerly waiting for Brahmastra to hit the screens, the makers have been teasing the audience with the intriguing teaser and the first look posters of the lead cast.

And now, after creating a lot of buzz, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of Brahmastra today and it has taken social media by storm. The around three-minute trailer has given us an impressive glimpse into the world of Brahmastra and has left everyone amazed. From the cast to the plot, everything about the Brahmastra trailer has got the fans brimming with an opinion and social media is abuzz with tweets and posts for the movie. As the Brahmastra trailer continues to make headlines, here are 5 things that stood out in the trailer:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry

Brahmastra is quite special for Ranbir and Alia as it is on the sets of this film, the couple found love in each other. Interestingly, this Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will mark Ranbir and Alia’s first onscreen collaboration and their sizzling chemistry in the trailer have certainly set the screens on fire. It was a treat to watch them in one frame, isn’t it?

Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpse

Ever since Brahmastra has hit the floors, there have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in the movie. And looks like, the trailer did drop a glimpse of his cameo. The social media is abuzz with screenshots of SRK’s appearance in Brahmastra.

High on VFX

Brahmastra has always been touted to be high on VFX film given the intriguing plot. However, the VFX, CGI and special effects game in the trailer was on point and it left everyone amazed. Brahmastra does appear to be a visually stunning extravaganza.

Amitabh Bachchan's voiceover

Amitabh Bachchan plays an integral part in Brahmastra. He is not just essaying a key role, but his voiceover in the trailer did give goosebumps as he took us in to the world of Astraverse

Plot

Ayan Mukerji has come up with an impressive plot in Brahmastra which is all about Astraverse - the power of elements (water, fire, earth, air) and of course, the biggest weapon of all times - Brahmastra. The story revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Though it appears to be a fight between good and evil, it is surely worth a watch.