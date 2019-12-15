Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt shoot for a dance sequence in Varanasi

Post shooting in Manali, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt head to Varanasi to shoot for a dance sequence for Brahmastra.
Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2019 08:40 am
B-Town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have constantly been under the spotlight, be it for wedding rumours or their upcoming film Brahmastra where the lovebirds will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. The shooting for the first installment of Ayan Mukerji's promised trilogy began way back in 2018. A few days back, the star couple along with Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Manali to shoot the climax scene of the film. A major chunk of the film has been shot and now director Ayan Mukerji is gearing up for the final touches.

After Manali, Ranbir and Alia have now jetted to Varanasi in order to shoot for a dance sequence for Brahmastra. The couple touched down at Varanasi on Friday. The early morning shoot schedule got delayed and was pushed to the afternoon owing to the heavy rains lashing the city. The leading actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reached Gai Ghat for the shoot and later boarded a boat to reach Guleria Ghat, where they shot for the dance sequence on a chabutra.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The title of the track and other details are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the film is slated to release theatrically in 2020. Brahmastra was scheduled for Summer 2020 release, however, director Ayan Mukerji has reportedly pushed the dates ahead. Besides Ranbir, Alia and Big B, the mythological fiction also stars Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles where Mouni will be seen playing a negative character.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor get papped at the airport as they leave the city in style

Credits :Times Of India

