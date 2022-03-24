Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt shoot for their romantic song in Varanasi; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting for the last schedule of their much-awaited and talked-about film Brahmastra in the city of Varanasi. It was Pinkvilla who exclusively reported that the couple will be shooting for a song and a few important sequences of the film. For the last few days, several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of Alia and Ranbir from the Brahmastra shoot have surfaced on the internet. And now, we have another video, in which the actors are seen shooting for the song in the lanes of Varanasi.

In the first scene, Alia and Ranbir are seen walking in a narrow lane as a song plays in the background. Alia is seen wearing a white tee-shirt with denim pants and a long, red shrug. Ranbir, on the other hand, is seen donning a green shirt with denim pants. In another scene, we see both the actors seated on a boat filled with people. Alia puts a garland of marigolds around Ranbir’s neck as a part of the shoot.

Fans reacted to the video as soon as it hit social media. Many guessed if Arijit Singh has crooned the song, and were excited for the same. One fan wrote, “Arijit's Voice, Pritam's composition, Ayan's direction and Aloo-bir's romance = masterpiece”. Another commented, “Already love this song (heart eye emoji)”.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film too.

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

