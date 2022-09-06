Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer film cleared with UA certificate by Censor Board

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. Ahead of the release, the makers of Brahmastra hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Monday. The special screening was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Amidst these developments, it has now been learned that the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A certificate.

As reported by the Indian Express, the film’s runtime is close to 3 hours. The fantasy saga is clocked at 166 minutes (2 hours 46 minutes), making it a pretty lengthy film. Early trends suggest that the film’s opening day collection could mint around Rs 18-22 crore. With many Hindi films not performing well at the box office in the recent past, the film industry’s hopes are pinned on Brahmastra as it is reportedly the costliest film to emerge out of Bollywood.

Previously, it was reported that the film’s budget is around Rs 410 crore. Apart from pan-Indian films such as RRR, Saaho, and a few others, the most expensive Hindi film ever made has been YRF’s 2018 period adventure Thugs of Hindostan, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 310 crore.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of a scheduled trilogy. The film is being released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance in the film, as confirmed by Mouni Roy.

Alia Bhatt is all set for Brahmastra, the first film in the trilogy. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the movie. Amid all this, she has hit a new milestone. The actress has reached 70M followers on Instagram.

