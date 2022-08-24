Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer third song from film 'Dance ka Bhoot' to release tomorrow

Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, last week, unveiled the poster of ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’, the third song from his sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ director shared the poster which he captioned, “DANCE KA BHOOT (Song Teaser out Soon) Our Third Song And… our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it!.”

Dharma Productions' Instagram Post

In the latest development, Dharma Productions have now informed that the song ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ will be out tomorrow. “'Dekhega zamaana humari sufiyana si partiyaan!' Get ready to jhoom to the tune of #DanceKaBhoot, coming out tomorrow! #Brahmastra,” wrote Dharma Production in a Instagram Post today along with the poster of the song.

'Dance Ka Bhoot’ is the third song from the film after their two blockbuster tracks ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’. The official release date of the song is still awaited.

On August 8, the second song from Brahmastra, Deva Deva was released. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, the song is a devotional number. The lyrics of the devotional song were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the video song, one can see Ranbir Kapoor discovering his powers and playing with fire. One can catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan who tells Ranbir that he himself is the Agni Astra. The melodious song also features Alia Bhatt. The duo can be seen taking pheras around the fire.

About Brahmastra

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will be made into three parts. The first part will be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are expected to have cameos in the project.

