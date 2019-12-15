Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's dance sequence video gets leaked on social media; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's dance sequence video from the sets of Brahmastra in Varanasi gets leaked on social media.

We heard the news of and featuring in a dance number in their upcoming film Brahmastra. Photographs of the couple from the sets in Varanasi went viral on social media yesterday only to keep us glued to our screens and now a video of their dance sequence has been leaked online by a fan page. Ranbir and Alia jetted to Varanasi on Friday in order to shoot their track. With heavy rains lashing the city, their shoot was pushed to the afternoon. The couple headed to Guleria Ghat and shot for the song on a rooftop.

Recently, blessing our feed, we have Ranbir and Alia's dance video floating all over social media. We find the two matching steps with each other followed by the crowd dressed as mythological characters. Ranbir and Alia seem to be flaunting their cool and casual look and we see red and orange colour spilled all around the ghats of Varanasi. Ranbir wore a camouflage jacket with a pair of jeans while Alia added a pop of colour to the frame with her bright red kaftan jacket clubbed up with denin jeans and boots.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first installment of the promised trilogy. Besides Ranbir and Alia in the lead, the film also stars Big B- Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and where Mouni plays the only negative character in the film.

Brahmastra was slated for summer 2020 release. However, the dates have been pushed ahead for shooting and VFX as director Ayan Mukerji does not wish to compromise with the quality of the film over its release.

