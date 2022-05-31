Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's film's trailer to be released on June 15

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji have been grabbing all the limelight since morning as the duo left for Visakhapatnam to promote their film Brahmastra. Pictures and videos from Visakhapatnam have surfaced on the internet and it is going viral for all the right reasons. We can see Ranbir receiving a grand welcome in the city with rose petal shower and a crane garland welcome. And now Ayan has announced that Brahmastra’s trailer which everyone has been waiting for eagerly will be out on June 15th.

Brahmastra’s trailer launch on June 15

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are in Visakhapatnam along with SS Rajamouli who is presenting Brahmastra in the South. Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna who were not able to be present with the entire team for this special announcement recorded a video for their fans, which was played at the event. Alia spoke about a lot of things from thanking fans for giving love to RRR to confessing that she is missing the entire team of Brahmastra and Ranbir. Fans are super excited for the trailer and social media is filled with messages for the entire team.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a host of films in the pipeline. Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.

