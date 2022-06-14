Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's unseen PHOTO as Shiva & Isha will leave you excited for the trailer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies this year. The upcoming film is the first installment of a three-part fantasy epic and is directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The trailer of the much-awaited film Brahmastra will be released tomorrow (June 15). Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Now, ahead of Brahmastra's trailer launch, a new unseen picture of Ranbir and Alia from the film is doing rounds on the internet. In the film, Ranbir will essay the role of a DJ named Shiva, while Alia is playing her love interest named Isha. In the behind-the-scenes photo, the couple is seen adorably looking at each other. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is seen donning a black attire with her hair curled, Ranbir, on the other hand, sported a maroon sweatshirt. As soon as he shared the post, fans showered love in the comments section.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PIC from Brahmastra:

Earlier today, Alia and Ranbir shared special video messages on social media ahead of Brahmastra's trailer. This mark's the couple's first project together after their wedding. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It was shot in locations like Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will star next in Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romance with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Whereas Alia will feature in Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone.

