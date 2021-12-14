Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Brahmastra is all about fire; Amitabh Bachchan shares ahead of motion poster

The biggest and most awaited film, Brahmastra is all set to arrive soon in theatres. Now, ahead of the motion poster launch of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer, Amitabh Bachchan has dropped a glimpse of the epic film that is all set to win the hearts of the audience. Taking to his social media handles, Big B shared a poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor covered with fire all over and it certainly leaves us excited about the motion poster set to drop tomorrow.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow .." In the poster, we can see Ranbir covered with fire all over, with his arms stretched out. Seeing the same, one can certainly guess that Ranbir's character Shiva may have a deep connection with the fire in the film. Recently, Alia announced that the motion poster launch will take place on December 15, 2021, and left fans excited about knowing about the release as well.

Previously, Ayan also shared a still of Ranbir from the film in which the actor could be seen with his arm stretched out and fire emitting through it. Ayan also has been sharing 'glimpses' from behind-the-scenes of the magnum opus that has been leaving fans excited about the film.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The logo launch had taken place back in 2019 in Prayagraj and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra is backed by Karan Johar. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier that the film may hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

