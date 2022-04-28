Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer added to Disney's domestic slate

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming drama/fantasy film, Brahmastra, is one of the most anticipated movies and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film. It is set to hit the cinemas on September 9, this year, in 5 Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Now, Disney has added the film to its domestic box office slate. According to a report in Deadline, Brahmastra will be released on September 9 in the United States and Canada. Reportedly, it was already set to be released globally by Disney. It is also said to be Bollywood's most expensive production of all time. In the movie, Alia will essay the character of Isha, and Ranbir, on the other hand, will play the role of Shiva. This marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the couple’s chemistry on the big screen.

Apart from this, Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Darlings. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Whereas, Ranbir will be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Shamshera, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Brahmastra: Pritam thanks fans for loving Ranbir & Alia's Kesariya song teaser; Fans ask 'Trailer kab aayega'