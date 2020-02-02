Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer gets a release date; to be out in 5 languages

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is to be out in 5 languages. Director Ayan Mukerji has locked December 4, 2020 as the release date.

The much-awaited part one of the Brahmastra trilogy has finally got its release date. The and starrer is to be out on December 4, 2020. The film is to be released in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and the announcement has literally got us on the seventh heaven. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was initially slated for Summer 2020 release. However, the filmmaker pushed the dates ahead as he wanted to make no compromises with the VFX and final touches in the film.

While the fans were eagerly waiting to find out the film's release, director Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan have revealed the release date a while ago in the most fun manner. Alia hit the record button as beau Ranbir Kapoor asked Ayan about their film's release. While Big B, Alia, and Ranbir urged him to spill the beans on Brahmastra's release, Ayan finally gave in and announced that the film is to be out on December 4 this year. Big B was the first one to tweet about the same followed by Alia sharing the video of their fun conversation.

Ayan Mukerji has spent 6 years writing Brahmastra and the hard work will surely pay off! Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and besides Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan whereas Mouni is believed to be the only negative character in the film. Brahmastra is an Indian superhero film where Ranbir's character is named Shiva. He embarks on an adventurous journey to find himself and fight the dark forces pulling him down. In the process of self-discovery, he finds his love. A piece of good news for the fans, makes a guest appearance in the film!

