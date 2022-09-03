Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor impresses one and all as he talks about his film in Telugu; WATCH VIDEO

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, is one of the most awaited Indian films and finally releases next week. A grand pre-release event was organised in Hyderabad but had to be cancelled due to security issues. A presser was later organised, which was graced by the cast of Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and others. Many vital details related to the film where shared in this presser.

Apart from the many vital details that the team of Brahmastra shared, the highlight of the event was when Ranbir Kapoor spoke in Telugu and impressed the Hyderabadi press and media who graced the meet. Ranbir Kapoor spoke in Telugu about how Brahmastra is the biggest film of his career. He also said that he will improve his Telugu by the time the next part of Brahmastra releases. Telugu star fans on social media found his Telugu diction very smooth and Ranbir Kapoor fans tweeted about how the actor is a quick learner. Alia Bhatt mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor took three days to learn what he said and his effort is laudible. It is interesting to see Bollywood actors take interest in learning the regional language when it has usually been the other way round. SS Rajamouli hugged Ranbir Kapoor after his short Telugu speech.

Have a look at Ranbir Kapoor speaking in Telugu in front of press and media, HERE

Another highlight apart from Ranbir Kapoor speaking in Telugu was Alia Bhatt singing the Telugu version of their song Kesariya. Brahmastra is truly a passion project. It is touted as the most expensive Indian film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on 9th September, although preview screenings will start from Thursday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates related to Brahmastra,

Also read: Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli says his childhood fantasies came to life when Ayan Mukerji narrated about 'Astras'