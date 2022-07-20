Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to memes & trolling of 'Love Storiyan’ bit in Kesariya song

The much-awaited song 'Kesariya' from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has been finally released and it has already created a buzz on social media. The song has been receiving mixed reactions including some funny memes from netizens. Soon after the song's release, a section of social media users started commenting about how they found the usage of the phrase 'Love storiyan' in the track a bit off beat. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India.com, Ranbir was asked what he had to say about the trolling of his song’s ‘Love storiyan’ part. Reacting to which, Ranbir said, Memes and trolling are a part of life. Adding that he loved the phrase in the song, he further said, “It’s up to the audience how they want to receive the song. We, as filmmakers and artists, create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do. We are very excited about the song; it has received a lot of love... As long as people enjoy the song, Pritam's music, Arijit singing, Alia and my chemistry... that's what the endeavour is. By the way, I loved the 'love storiyan' bit"

Kesariya features the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh that keeps fans hooked on the track and has picturesque scenes of Ranbir and Alia walking on the streets of Varanasi. The duo can also be romancing on the Ganga ghats. Meanwhile, on the wedding day of Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji released the teaser of Kesariya which turned into rage within hours.

The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni and is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically in 5 Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9.