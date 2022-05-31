Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji made changes after getting suggestions from SS Rajamouli's dad

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The much-anticipated teaser of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been unveiled on May 31 at a grand event in Vishakapatnam aka Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. The event was attended by RRR director SS Rajamouli, who will be presenting Brahmastra in the South, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji. After the release of the teaser, the makers also revealed that the trailer will be released on June 15.

During the event, Ranbir revealed that Ayan showed Brahmastra to SS Rajamouli's dad KV Vijayendra Prasad and after receiving suggestions from him, he made everyone reshoot for 4 days. The actor said, “After your father watched the film, Ayan made us reshoot for 4 days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film.”

To note, earlier today, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji jetted off to Vishakapatnam aka Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to launch the film's official teaser. The event was missed by lead actress Alia Bhatt owing to her schedule of Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

For unversed, Brahmastra marks Ayan and Ranbir's third collaboration together. They have worked together in films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

