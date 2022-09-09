Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shiva’ was first named ‘Rumi’; Here’s a RARE PIC from actor’s initial look test

Brahmastra Part I: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is without a doubt, one of the most talked-about films of the year. Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus is finally releasing on the big screens in a few hours from now. The film takes inspiration from ancient mythology and places the story in a modern, contemporary world. It follows the life of a young DJ named Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey into self-discovery as the ‘agni’ astra himself, as he unravels hidden secrets of the world. Isha (Alia) plays his beloved. But do you know, that Brahmastra’s lead was not always named ‘Shiva’? Yes, you read that right! Ayan Mukerji once revealed in an old Instagram post that Shiva was first named ‘Rumi’.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva was first named Rumi

Brahmastra was initially titled Dragon. But apart from the film, the protagonist’s name changed as well. Over three years back, Ayan took to his Instagram space and shared a rare picture of Ranbir Kapoor, giving netizens a glimpse of his initial look test. The actor then sported long hair. Sharing the photo, Ayan wrote in the caption, “Rumi. First, he was Rumi. Rumi with long hair. This image is from an early look test for the movie. Rumi said, ‘Love is the bridge between you and everything...’, and that feeling is the foundation we started building the protagonist of this movie on... But then, there was new inspiration, newer thoughts... Dragon became Brahmāstra, we gave Ranbir a haircut, and Rumi became... Shiva. #brahmastra #shivadiaries #memories #creativeprocess #evolving” Take a look:

Brahmastra