Brahmastra Release Date Out: Ranbir, Alia & Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi drama to hit screens on 9 Sept 2022
After years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is all set for a 9 September, 2022 release. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed back in November that the Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer waS targeting a 9 September 2022 release.
Hours before the launch of the official motion poster and Brahmastra fan event, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will be hitting screens in September 2022. “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” a source had exclusively informed Pinkvilla earlier.
The ambitious sci-fi drama revolving around a superhero includes Ranbir, Alia and AMitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from the trio, the film also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. On Tuesday, Ayan had shared a glimpse of Brahmastra's motion poster featuring Ranbir with Big B's voice.
He had captioned it, "MOPO = What everyone in our team calls our Motion Poster! Very important moment in our journey with our MOPO Launch tomorrow. Feels surreal that we’re finally putting a piece of our film out into the universe ! In this unit...Mr. B’s voice - had to start with his energy and his blessing! Ranbir’s image - captured right at the start of our film’s shoot! Jaag raha Brahmāstra Hai - feels so apt at so many levels! Very very very excited for everyone to see our First Poster Tomorrow!"
Well, the excitement is palpable and we too cannot wait to witness the first glimpse of Brahmastra.