Brahmastra Release Date Out: Ranbir, Alia & Amitabh Bachchan's sci-fi drama to hit screens on 9 Sept 2022

After years of conceptualisation and working on his passion project, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is all set for a 9 September, 2022 release. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed back in November that the Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer waS targeting a 9 September 2022 release.

Hours before the launch of the official motion poster and Brahmastra fan event, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will be hitting screens in September 2022. “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” a source had exclusively informed Pinkvilla earlier.