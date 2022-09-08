Brahmastra release Live Updates: Review, box office collection, reactions to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will record advances similar to blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal. It has recorded not just the biggest advance of pandemic times for the Hindi films, but will also find a place in top 10 advances of all time.

As of Thursday morning, Brahmastra has sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – with a gross collection of Rs 6.60 crore for opening day alone.

Talking of opening weekend, Brahmastra has sold around 4.25 lakh tickets amounting to an all-India gross of Rs 15.25 crore.