Brahmastra release Live Updates: Review, box office collection, reactions to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 10:28 PM IST  |  985
Sep 08, 2022 10:28 PM IST
Brahmastra's first review in

The first review for Brahmastra is in! Variety’s Courtney Howard gives Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus a thumbs-up as she writes, " He (Ayan) smashes up genre conventions as Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood razzle-dazzle. And though the story is occasionally overcomplicated and the spectacle excites and exhausts in equal measure (as even Marvel movies do), it’s a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy – touted as Bollywood’s first original cinematic universe, the “Astraverse.”

Sep 08, 2022 10:13 PM IST
Brahmastra premiere begins

The premiere of Brahmastra is being organized tonight in Mumbai. Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan were among the first celebs to arrive. Shanaya Kapoor and Apoorva Mehta were clicked too.

Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at Brahmastra screening

Shanaya Kapoor at Brahmastra screening

Sep 08, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Ranbir and Ayan visit Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of release

Earlier today, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Ranbir and Ayan making their way through the crowd. Ranbir was also seen waving at his fans and interacting with them at Lalbaug.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sep 08, 2022 09:54 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach Brahmastra screening

Shiva and Isha aka Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach Brahmastra's screening. The husband-and-wife exuded excitement and joy as they happily posed with Ayan for photos. 

Take a look:

 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Brahmastra screening

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji at Brahmastra screening

Sep 08, 2022 09:34 PM IST
Brahmastra Box Office

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will record advances similar to blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal. It has recorded not just the biggest advance of pandemic times for the Hindi films, but will also find a place in top 10 advances of all time.

As of Thursday morning, Brahmastra has sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – with a gross collection of Rs 6.60 crore for opening day alone.

Talking of opening weekend, Brahmastra has sold around 4.25 lakh tickets amounting to an all-India gross of Rs 15.25 crore.

