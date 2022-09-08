Brahmastra release Live Updates: Review, box office collection, reactions to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film
The first review for Brahmastra is in! Variety’s Courtney Howard gives Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus a thumbs-up as she writes, " He (Ayan) smashes up genre conventions as Western cinematic influences readily comingle with pure Bollywood razzle-dazzle. And though the story is occasionally overcomplicated and the spectacle excites and exhausts in equal measure (as even Marvel movies do), it’s a wildly entertaining jump start to a planned trilogy – touted as Bollywood’s first original cinematic universe, the “Astraverse.”
The premiere of Brahmastra is being organized tonight in Mumbai. Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan were among the first celebs to arrive. Shanaya Kapoor and Apoorva Mehta were clicked too.
Earlier today, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Ranbir and Ayan making their way through the crowd. Ranbir was also seen waving at his fans and interacting with them at Lalbaug.
Shiva and Isha aka Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reach Brahmastra's screening. The husband-and-wife exuded excitement and joy as they happily posed with Ayan for photos.
Take a look:
The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will record advances similar to blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal. It has recorded not just the biggest advance of pandemic times for the Hindi films, but will also find a place in top 10 advances of all time.
As of Thursday morning, Brahmastra has sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – with a gross collection of Rs 6.60 crore for opening day alone.
Talking of opening weekend, Brahmastra has sold around 4.25 lakh tickets amounting to an all-India gross of Rs 15.25 crore.