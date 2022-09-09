Brahmastra Releases: Alia Bhatt says ‘our film is now yours’, Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude for the journey

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, has finally released today. The fantasy adventure drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is touted to be one of the most expensive films to be ever made in Bollywood. Needless to say, expectations from the film are sky-high, and the film already has impressive advance booking numbers. The film marks Alia and Ranbir’s first on-screen collaboration, and as the film released today, Alia has shared a special message for her fans through her Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a poster of the film which reads, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is now yours.” Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Alia wrote that she and her team are handing over the movie to the audience. “Our film…is now yours,” wrote Alia. Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji also shared the poster and mentioned that he is experiencing many different emotions. He wrote, “With Love and Light…Gratitude for the Journey, and Hope for the Future…Our Entire Team, and I, proudly present our work in Cinemas today…!And with many different emotions, hand over the movie to its’ rightful owners - Our Audiences ! Brahmāstra - Part One: Shiva Released This Day. 09.09.2022 #releaseday #brahmastra.”