Brahmastra’s Alia Bhatt says ‘There’s no Hindi film, Tamil film, Telugu film, there are Indian films’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra’s trailer just dropped earlier yesterday. The Ayan Mukerji mythological fantasy drama has been making quite the buzz for quite some time now. Ever since the first look of the film was dropped a few months back, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch it on the silver screen. And after much wait, the trailer finally launched yesterday in multiple languages. Speaking of which, Brahmastra is a pan-India film which will come out in several languages. Amid this, in a recent interview, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were asked how the film would redefine the term. Here’s what Alia had to say.

Brahmastra’s Alia Bhatt on pan-India films

The Pan-India phenomenon has been growing and getting centre stage for quite some time now. In a chat with Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, the Brahmastra trio discussed the same. Alia expressed that ultimately, it’s the emotion that is ‘pan’ India. She expressed that a film might be made at any scale or a huge spectacle, but that at the end of the day, it is the emotion in the story that connects people.

Elaborating further, Alia said, “I guess what I've also learned from this experience now that we're sitting here and having this conversation, is that, there is no Hindi film, Tamil film, Telugu film, there are Indian films. And there has to be that feeling, and we need to just give you that, to your audience, to the people that this is a film for you. It's for everyone. Because it genuinely is. Sometimes there is a feeling that’s not for you, but that's not true.”

Talking about Brahmastra, the film is slated to release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In fact, Chiranjeevi has lent his voice for the Telugu version of the trailer of the film. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will theatres on the 9th of September, 2022.

