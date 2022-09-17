Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with his stunt double Hasit Savani in this UNSEEN picture
Shah Rukh Khan finally made a massive comeback to silver screens with the recent blockbuster Brahmastra. The Bollywood superstar ended his long hiatus by making a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s film, in the role of scientist Mohan Bhargav. Despite getting limited screen time, Shah Rukh Khan simply stole the show with his stellar performance. The audiences are eagerly waiting to see more of his character, and are hoping that the scientist gets a spin-off of his own very soon.
Hasit Savani, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s body double in Brahmastra, treated the superstar’s fans and film fanatics by posting a location still on his official Instagram handle today. Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles in the picture, as he happily posed with Hasit post-shooting. Both the actor and his body double are seen in identical costumes in the picture. “A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in the Bollywood film Brahmastra,” a delighted stunt artist captioned his post.
Check out Hasit Savani’s post here:
Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Brahmastra, the superstar once again played the celebrated character Mohan Bhargav from Swades in Ayan Mukerji’s film. According to the filmmaker, he decided to give a Swades connection to SRK's character, as he began his career as an assistant director in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film. Ayan also confirmed that a spin-off of Brahmastra, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character is on the cards.
SRK is now once again busy with his acting career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Pathaan, which is expected to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan is also playing the lead role in Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut project Jawan and the much-awaited Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.
