Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he poses with his stunt double Hasit Savani in this UNSEEN picture

Shah Rukh Khan finally made a massive comeback to silver screens with the recent blockbuster Brahmastra. The Bollywood superstar ended his long hiatus by making a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s film, in the role of scientist Mohan Bhargav. Despite getting limited screen time, Shah Rukh Khan simply stole the show with his stellar performance. The audiences are eagerly waiting to see more of his character, and are hoping that the scientist gets a spin-off of his own very soon.

Hasit Savani, who was Shah Rukh Khan’s body double in Brahmastra, treated the superstar’s fans and film fanatics by posting a location still on his official Instagram handle today. Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles in the picture, as he happily posed with Hasit post-shooting. Both the actor and his body double are seen in identical costumes in the picture. “A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in the Bollywood film Brahmastra,” a delighted stunt artist captioned his post.