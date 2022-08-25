Brahmastra Song Dance Ka Bhoot: Ranbir Kapoor is here to make you ‘jhoom’ this festive season

Brahmastra's third song, Dance Ka Bhoot featuring Ranbir Kapoor is out.

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Aug 25, 2022 12:28 PM IST  |  6.4K
Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films of this year. The Ayan Mukerji film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for its release and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the film. Well, a couple of days ago the director of the film had released the first look from the third song of Brahmastra, Dance Ka Bhoot. The teaser gave a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor celebrating the festive season in the song with full glory. As promised the song is finally out and we bet fans are going to love it. 

