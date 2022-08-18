Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot Teaser Out: Ranbir Kapoor is in full Dussehra spirit at grand celebration

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji and his film Brahmastra these days. After a lot of wait, it is finally about to release on September 9. Two songs from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer have already been released and it has paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. Both Kesariya and Deva Deva have become the talk of the town and become chartbusters and today the teaser of the third song, Dance Ka Bhoot has been released and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Dance Ka Bhoot Teaser

In the teaser, we can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a grey tee that he paired with blue denim and a red shirt with an opened button. The teaser begins with Ranbir jumping to ring the temple bells and then there is a poster of ‘Dussehra Mahotsav’ in the frame. Ranbir can be seen dancing around with others and can be seen in full festive spirit.

Check out the song:

Ayan Mukerji’s note before Dance Ka Bhoot’s teaser launch

Sharing a small clip of Dance Ka Bhoot and a poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji wrote a long note. The note read, “DANCE KA BHOOT (Song Teaser out Soon) Our Third Song And… our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it! In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra… who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun-loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance. #dancekabhoot #brahmastra.”

Brahmastra

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

