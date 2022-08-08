Brahmastra Song Deva Deva OUT: Ranbir Kapoor channels inner 'Agni' in a spectacular way & romances Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra's second song Deva Deva has been finally released today. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film is one of the biggest releases of 2022 and fans of the stars are eagerly waiting for its release. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment in a planned trilogy of movies. The devotional song Deva Deva is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya who has also penned the Kesariya song which created a storm.

The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva, telling Alia Bhatt, his love interest Isha, about a universal light that gives power to life. He further narrates the concept of light. It also shows a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, who seems to be helping Ranbir connect with his 'light.' The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is also seen dancing among numerous lights in the middle of the woods. Deva Deva is also subtitled ‘Feel The Fire Within.' Meanwhile, Brahmastra marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and his wife-actress Alia Bhatt. The lovebirds began dating while working on their highly-anticipated movie. The couple got married on April 14 this year and are also expecting their first child together.

Check out Brahmastra's Deva Deva song:

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

