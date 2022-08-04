Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser: Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva plays with fire, track to be out on August 8; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the first romantic song from the film, Kesariya which instantly became a massive hit among the audience. Now, Ayan Mukerji, director of Brahmastra unveiled the teaser of the film's second song titled Deva Deva. He also shared that the track will be released on August 8th.

Check out Deva Deva teaser:

