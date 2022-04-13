Brahmastra Song Kesariya Teaser: Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar send wishes to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji wished the soon-to-be-married couple by releasing a glimpse of the film's romantic song titled Kesariya. Ayan also penned a sweet note congratulating the duo, he wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Karan Johar also reacted to the video and sent good wishes to the soon-to-be-wedded Ranbir and Alia. Shaheen reposted Ayan's video on her Instagram stories and added sparkle, folded hand, and a red heart emoji. While KJo also wrote a heartwarming note to Ranbir and Alia. The filmmaker shared Kesariya's video on his social media and wrote, "Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #brahmastra (sic)."

Check it out:

Alia and Ranbir found love on the sets of their film, Brahmastra in 2018, and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the duo is all set to get married on April 15th at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai and their wedding festivities will kickstart today.

