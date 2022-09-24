Brahmastra Song Rasiya OUT: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in this love ballad is undeniable

Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released two weeks ago in theatres. While the songs Kesariya, Deva Deva, and Dance Ka Bhoot released before the film hit the theatres, director Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album will be released by Dussehra. Fans had been particularly excited for Rasiya, and the makers of Brahmastra have finally released the song, much to fans’ delight!

On popular audience demand, the highly awaited song Rasiya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is out now! The music video shows Alia and Ranbir’s crackling chemistry, and with the magic touch of Arijit Singh's soulful voice, the song is sure to hit the right note with fans. Rasiya is composed by Pritam, penned by Amit Bhattacharya, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi. The song has been a fan-favorite and has been long-awaited since the release of the movie. Without further ado, check out the music video below.