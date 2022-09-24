Brahmastra Song Rasiya OUT: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in this love ballad is undeniable
The highly anticipated song Rasiya from Brahmastra is finally out!
Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released two weeks ago in theatres. While the songs Kesariya, Deva Deva, and Dance Ka Bhoot released before the film hit the theatres, director Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album will be released by Dussehra. Fans had been particularly excited for Rasiya, and the makers of Brahmastra have finally released the song, much to fans’ delight!
On popular audience demand, the highly awaited song Rasiya from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is out now! The music video shows Alia and Ranbir’s crackling chemistry, and with the magic touch of Arijit Singh's soulful voice, the song is sure to hit the right note with fans. Rasiya is composed by Pritam, penned by Amit Bhattacharya, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi. The song has been a fan-favorite and has been long-awaited since the release of the movie. Without further ado, check out the music video below.
Fans were in awe of the song, as well as the video that portrays Isha and Shiva’s love story. “The melody of this song gives you a feeling of spiritual love,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Just one word for this song that is "Masterpiece" divine melody in blissful voice of Tushar and Shreya..!!”
Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the magnum opus is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
ALSO READ: Ayan Mukerji calls Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as ‘item sequence’ of Brahmastra, compares it to Iron Man