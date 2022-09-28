Brahmastra Song Shiva Theme: Ranbir Kapoor unleashes power of his 'Agni Astra' with Alia Bhatt
The highly anticipated song Shiva Theme from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is finally out!
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. The film also starred his wife-actress Alia Bhatt alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. Recently, director Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. After releasing Ranbir-Alia's love ballad Rasiya, the makers have unveiled yet another song titled Shiva Theme.
Today on Ranbir's birthday, Ayan Mukerji announced the glimpse of Shiva Theme on his Instagram handle and wrote: "SHIVA THEME. Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir’s / our Shiva’s Birthday… His theme from Brahmāstra ! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it ! #shivatheme #brahmastra" The song features Ranbir aka Shiva unleashing through with the power of fire and destruction, the limits of his strength. It also features Alia Bhatt aka Shiva's love interest Isha. It is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Javed Ali.
Check out Brahmastra's Shiva Theme song:
Fans were in awe of the song and a user wrote: "GOOSEBUMPS !! and your Shiva got his first SHIVA for his Birthday. Om Namah Shivaay." Another user commented: "OMG! It's finally here. I have been waiting for this BGM since the first teaser and motion poster!!!" A third user said: "Swayam hi tu agni hai. Happy birthday #ranbirkapoor." "I can't tell you the level of goosebumps I got every time this bgm came in movie in theatre. This was jaw-dropping," wrote another.
Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reprise their roles as Shiva and Isha in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. No release date for the film has been announced yet, however, Ayan Mukerji revealed that he is targeting a December 2025 release for the second part.
