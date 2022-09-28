Brahmastra Song Shiva Theme: Ranbir Kapoor unleashes power of his 'Agni Astra' with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022. The film also starred his wife-actress Alia Bhatt alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in the highly-anticipated movie. Recently, director Ayan Mukerji announced that the complete music album of Brahmastra will be released by Dussehra. After releasing Ranbir-Alia's love ballad Rasiya, the makers have unveiled yet another song titled Shiva Theme.

Today on Ranbir's birthday, Ayan Mukerji announced the glimpse of Shiva Theme on his Instagram handle and wrote: "SHIVA THEME. Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir’s / our Shiva’s Birthday… His theme from Brahmāstra ! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it ! #shivatheme #brahmastra" The song features Ranbir aka Shiva unleashing through with the power of fire and destruction, the limits of his strength. It also features Alia Bhatt aka Shiva's love interest Isha. It is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Javed Ali.