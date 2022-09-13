Brahmastra spin-off starring Shah Rukh Khan? Fans sign petition for his story in Ayan Mukerji’s Astraverse
Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra left fans pleasantly surprised and excited.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has had a successful opening at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the mythological fantasy film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Moreover, the movie also has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. His short but interesting screen time in the first part of the trilogy has left fans pleasantly surprised and excited. So much so, that they have now started a petition demanding a full-fledged Brahmastra spin-off starring SRK in the lead.
Shah Rukh Khan to star in Brahmastra’s spin-off?
Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Ayan’s film. The actor was seen portraying the role of a Delhi-based scientist named Mohan Bhargav, who is bestowed with the power of Vanar Astra. Watching him on the big screen must be a highlight for fans, for they have now started an online petition, demanding a spin-off starring him in the lead. Yes, you read that right!
A few moments back, a Twitter user named Girish Johar shared the petition on the micro-blogging site. He wrote, “Unbelievable (heart eye emoji).. SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan I have signed … request all SRK fans to do as well !!! (slew of emojis).” The title of the petition reads, “Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan”. Several fans have signed it so far.
Take a look:
Brahmastra Box Office
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film has created 23 records at the box office in its opening weekend. The Ayan Mukerji film collected Rs 105.30 crore in its opening weekend in Hindi, along with another Rs 13.75 crore in the South dubbed versions. The All-India weekend total of Brahmastra stands at Rs 119 crore, making it the second-biggest of all time for a Bollywood film after Sanju which collected 120 crores on the opening weekend. Moreover, the worldwide gross of the film as of the moment stands at 207 crore.
