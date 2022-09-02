Brahmastra: ‘Is that SRK?’ Fans wonder as makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer drop another promo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The film is touted to be the costliest Bollywood film yet, and the expectations from the film are sky high. This film marks Ranbir and Alia’s first collaboration on the big screen, and fans can’t wait to watch their on-screen chemistry. Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo in the film, and fans are left wondering if he just featured in the recent promo.

Makers of Brahmastra just dropped another promo while sharing about advance bookings opening tomorrow. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Advance booking opens tomorrow! In just a week, Brahmastra will be in cinemas near you.”The promo shows a man standing in a deserted land, and his face is obscured by his long hair. While the face isn’t clearly visible, fans assumed it is King Khan, and dropped comments showing their excitement to see SRK in the film.

While one fan wrote, “Srk is on now,” another one commented, “LESGO SHAH RUKH!” Meanwhile, there were also a few social media users who thought it couldn’t be Shah Rukh Khan. One comment read, “No SRK is The Vanarastra He Is Some Villian I Feel He Is Ranveer Singh,” while another read, “Is he Ranveer Singh?” Well, these are only assumptions, and we’ll just have to watch the film to find out! Meanwhile, check out the promo below.

Hemled by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of Vanarastra in the film. It is the first part of a trilogy and will release on 9th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

