Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli says his childhood fantasies came to life when Ayan Mukerji narrated about 'Astras'

Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. The idea of Brahmastra took birth when director Ayan Mukerji was shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in the snow mountains, back in 2012. Ayan has been invested in the project for around a decade and this is only for the first part of the trilogy. Apart from being the most ambitious project of Indian cinema, it is also the most expensive film made in the country. The film is going to see a very wide release across the world and the makers have pulled in SS Rajamouli to present the film down south. A grand pre-release event was organised in Hyderabad, a week ahead of the film release. The event got postponed and a presser was conducted instead, which was attended by the cast of Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR.

When SS Rajamouli was asked about his association to this ambitious project, he said, "There is a lot of difference between the kind of cinema Karan Johar makes and I make, but I admire his passion for cinema. 5 years back, he told me about Brahmastra with a mad boy called Ayan Mukerji. I agreed due to respect I had towards him. I knew nothing about the film. When Ayan started narrating about these Astras to me, all my childhood fantasies came to life. He has put in a lot of energy in creating this Astraverse. Everyone is emotionally charged in using the weapons. This kind of film needs to be supported. Its about the superpowers we have in our culture, forklore. Everything about Brahmastra is in Indian tradition. I am doing all I can to represent the film in South markets."

SS Rajamouli's addition to the project has added a lot of credibility to this film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews in the United States before that. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates related to the Brahmastra presser conducted in Hyderabad.

