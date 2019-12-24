Brahmastra star Mouni Roy celebrates Christmas with the underprivileged kids; Watch

Mouni Roy was spotted celebrating Christmas with some NGO kids. The actress turned Santa for the underprivileged kids.

is a big name in the TV industry. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite in Gold. Her performance in the debut film was loved by the masses. Post Gold, she was seen opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. She was recently seen in Made In China with Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Though Made In China performed averagely at the box office, Mouni's performance was praised by the masses. She created a buzz when she announced her exit from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan.

Recently, Mouni Roy was spotted celebrating Christmas with some NGO kids. She celebrated an early Christmas with the underprivileged kids. The actress turned Santa for the kids donning a white crop top and blue baggy denim. She paired her look with a cute Santa cap on her head. The actress posed with the kids and spent a gala time with them. The kids too enjoyed their Christmas with their Santa. She kept saying the kid's bye till the time she sat in her car.

Check out Mouni Roy's pictures with the kids here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. For the uninitiated, Roy is essaying the role of a villain in the same. She will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, and . She recently shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The movie has been in talks because of its release date being pushed time and again. This will be the first time Mouni will portray a negative role in a movie.

