Brahmastra star Mouni Roy spills the beans on beginning of her love story with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar, the love of her life, on January 27 last year in a beautiful destination wedding in Goa, leaving her single fans heartbroken. Recently in an interview, the actress spoke about relationships and revealed how she fell in love with her husband.

During a recent interview with News18, the Brahmastra actress, Mouni Roy, who got married in 2022 to Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker, was asked about her romantic nature. The actress then mentioned that she's a true romantic at heart. She values “old-school romance”, including writing letters and engaging in lengthy phone conversations. Speaking about how she fell in love with Suraj, she said, “Suraj and I have known each other for five years and it was very organic with us. It was a typical boy-meets-girl and we realized that we complement each other in many ways.”

The actress also spoke about the importance of certain qualities for a strong and healthy relationship, especially in an era where partners can be selected with a simple click on dating apps.

She mentioned that, firstly, self-love is crucial, as loving oneself is a prerequisite for loving a partner. She also emphasized the need for patience, as modern technology provides numerous options, and people often don't give relationships a proper chance. Understanding the relationship, being open about feelings, and, most importantly, respecting each other are also vital aspects.

Mouni Roy's work front

Mouni Roy's most recent movie appearance was in Milan Luthria's period crime drama web series Sultan of Delhi in which she plays the role of Nayantara. She was also seen in the superhero action film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. She received praise for her role as the villain, and the movie was both a critical and commercial success.

In addition to Sultan of Delhi, she will appear in a movie called The Virgin Tree alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

